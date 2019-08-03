Kilkenny Property Watch: Lovely quality 3 bed semi-detached house in Deans Court

22 Deans Court

Upper Patrick Street

Kilkenny.

Lovely quality 3 bed semi-detached house sited at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought after residential development within a 5 minute walk to Kilkenny town centre. Deans Court is a small select three/four bedroomed residential development situated off Upper Patrick Street and just off the Waterford Road within very easy access to all routes and arteries.

The property comprises of a two-storey semi-detached residence which is approached from the road via a small concrete

driveway with gardens to the front which allow access to this well maintained 3 bedroomed house. The property is in good condition. It has been well kept and maintained by its present owners to provide for all modern conveniences. Accommodation extends to approximately 94 metres or thereabouts and comprises of a sitting room, kitchen/dining room, French doors to a

rear garden/patio area, downstairs toilet, 3 bedrooms (one en-suite) and a family bathroom.

Outside is an enclosed walled rear garden which is lawned and includes a small decking area and a garden shed. It has a separate side access.

The BER rating is C1

Full details from sole selling agents Donohoe Town & Country 056 777 0400.