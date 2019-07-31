Seven Kilkenny groups share in €250,000 funding boost

Seven community projects have received a welcome boost with confirmation of funding from Kilkenny County Council under the Community and Cultural Facilities Capital Scheme.

The type of facilities being funded range from playgrounds and scout halls to cultural arts spaces. The scheme is funded from development contributions, and an annual budget of €250,000 is provided.

The seven projects approved for funding under this year’s scheme include Freshford Playground Committee (€40,000 for a new playground); St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall (€40,000 to complete youth centre refurbishment; and Thomastown Scouts (€40,000 to carry out fire safety works).

Also successful were Pil River Park in Piltown, which is to get €40,000 to develop a new public park, including playground and sensory garden; Trasna Productions Ltd in Callan (€40,000 to refurbish a room in the old Callan Bacon factory for a cultural gallery space); and Mooncoin Celtic, which gets €30,000 for security fencing and hedging for the new pitch development. Finally, Paulstown Development Association is to receive €20,000 to upgrade and improve fire safety in the community hall.

The council received a total of 16 applications, with an overall amount sought of €526,360.

The applications were then evaluated in a two-stage evaluation process, with a number of criteria examined. In the end, seven of the applications were approved, with nine missing out.

At the July meeting of Kilkenny County Council, senior executive officer with the community section Michael Delahunty said staff would continue to work with those unsuccessful applicants to explore other available options for funding also.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick congratulated the successful applicants, in particular, Paulstown Development Association. He wished the unsuccessful applicants well in future.

Cllr Patrick O’Neill was dismayed that Bennettsbridge GAA Club had missed out on funding. He said the club had matching funding ready but that situation was subject to change in the future.

The Fine Gael councillor said the village was in some ways ‘hindered by its proximity to the city’ and added that it would take a lot to improve the application. He said he felt the scheme’s criteria or marking terms needed to be reviewed.