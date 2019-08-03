Kilkenny Property Watch: Historic house on Maudlin Street

61 Maudlin Street

Kilkenny

After nearly a century on the same family’s ownership a delicious property in Maudlin Street comes to the market. No 61 was the home of the Bligh Family whose head was the commercial manager for the Kilkenny People Newspaper in the 1930’s.

This home was a little piece of paradise tucked into the middle of the city. With a beautiful rose garden and a swimming platform at the end of the garden onto the river Nore, yet right in the middle of the City, looking up at the Castle and over to the Ormond Woollen Mills across the salmon laden Nore this was a happy home indeed. It inspired gardeners, visitors and poets.

One of the Bligh’s emigrated to Japan hence the red paint on the windows, seemingly a Japanese thing. Also uniquely for a house such as this there survives colour photographs from the 1930’s of the gardens. Adorned profusely with standard and climbing roses and with water features, rockeries and ponds our recent work to clear the garden for viewing revealed the bones of of this scheme, ready to be recreated.

The house offers three bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, dining room and living room. It has gas heating and a fine garage at the bottom of the garden which would make a lovely home studio or office. The house needs significant renovation as does the garden but you will not find so attractive a package in so good a location too often.

In the current vendors childhood the mill race of the Abbey of St John met the River Nore at the foot of the garden. This has now been filled in to make a convenient car road affording access to the back of the garden and to the lovely riverside walks.

The property is for sale by on-line auction on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 12noon through REA Boyds at 0567764833. Also see www.reaonlineauctions.ie for further details.