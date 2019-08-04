Kilkenny Property Watch: A spacious countryside home in Bennettsbridge

Nevaeh

Woolengrange

Bennettsbridge

Co Kilkenny

R95 DV70

Nevaeh is an exquisite family home on circa 1.75 Acres / 0.71 Hectare of glorious gardens and a paddock. The property is superbly located in a countryside setting in the townsland of Woolengrange in Bennettsbridge.

The property was built to an extremely high standard by the owners in 2009 and incorporates elite finishes, building methods, the highest quality and standard of modern convenience. This spacious house has 6 bedrooms, 4 reception rooms and 6 bathrooms. Throughout the entire property quality has not been compromised in the build from the exterior stonework, natural roofing slate, granite sills and sash windows through to the interior finishes with a bespoke kitchen, wooden architraves, wainscot panelling and built-in bookcases and storage cupboards in several rooms.

The internal layout which extends to 413 Sq. M. / 4,455 Sq. Ft. (approx.) over three levels and has been designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting with all reception rooms and bedrooms enjoying the lovely countryside views. At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms open into each other creating a great flow for family living and entertaining.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, play room, living room, family room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and rear hall. A wet room/guest wc completes the accommodation at ground floor level. The layout at first floor level is as equally impressive and comprises: landing area with staircase to second floor, master bedroom

suite with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite and three large double bedrooms (all with en-suites and two with walk-in wardrobes). A large hot press completes the accommodation at first floor level. The layout at second floor level comprises: large landing area, two good sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom. A good sized storage room completes the accommodation at second floor level.

The gardens and grounds extend to circa 1.75 Acres / 0.71 Hectare of landscaped gardens and a paddock and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time. The property is well set back from the road down a shared avenue to a point with one other property. The property is accessed through two granite posts and wooden fencing with electric wrought iron gates. A sweeping tarmacadam driveway leads up to the property. There is extensive secure parking for several cars. The front and side gardens are laid mainly in lawn bordered by stud rail fencing with mature hedging and trees. The rear garden is

also laid in lawn with stud rail fencing separating it from a paddock area. A wooden farm gates gives access to paddock from the rear garden. A sun drenched large cobblelock with a purpose built brick outdoor fireplace is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. A detached garage (measuring 914 Sq. Ft. approx. - not including the first floor) with an up and over vehicular door and two pedestrian side doors is located to the side of the property. There is power and plenty of plug sockets and the pump for the well is also housed in the garage. A stairs gives access to the first floor which is suitable for further storage needs and has two Velux windows.

Nevaeh is just minutes’ drive from the picturesque village of Bennettsbridge which is located along the River Nore. This truly creative hotspot has attracted artisan craft masters including Nicholas Mosse Pottery and Rory Leadbetter of Jerpoint Glass. Based nearby is Larry Kinsella who crafts beautiful vibrantly coloured candles at Moth to a Flame. If you enjoy a good walk, there is arguably no finer walk than ‘O’Gorman’s Loop’. Alternatively stroll up the ‘Annamult Road’ for a kilometer until you arrive at Nore Valley Park’s Open Farm where the little ones can get up close and personal with the newborns, bottle feeding is a pure delight. Bennettsbridge Mixed National School and The Learning Garden Creche & Montessori School are conveniently located in the village. There is a Centra supermarket, butchers, post office, credit union, two public houses and Amber European Restaurant. There is so much to do in nearby Thomastown. Visit Jerpoint Park, Jerpoint Abbey, Kilfane Waterfall and Glen and Grennan Castle or Goatsbridge Trout Farm. You can’t leave Thomastown without paying a visit to Jerpoint Glass to learn about the craft of glass blowing. Drop by the 5-star Mount Juliet Estate for a well-deserved rest and refuel. A five minute drive will take you to the M9 motorway allowing easy access to Waterford and Dublin. A ten minute drive will take you into the thriving city of Kilkenny. The property is serviced by a bus route to Kilkenny city which goes to all the secondary schools both morning and evening. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this superb home is a sought after location.

The BER rating is B3 and the guide price is €685,000.

Contact John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery: 0567721904.