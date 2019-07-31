Kilkenny's outdoor gigs are just want we need for summer vibes

Here’s hoping the weather holds up as there are a couple of great outdoor gigs coming up this week, but plenty indoors too across the city and county.​

On Thursday trumpet talent Linley Hamilton will be joined at The Sofa Sessions by Scott Flanigan on piano, Dave Redmond on bass and drummer Cormac Larkin. That’s from 9pm at Billy Byrne’s Bar and it's free to attend. ​

The First Friday traditional Irish session kicks off at the Home Rule Club.​ Left Bank hosts Blessed from 9.30pm. The duo of Tony Cunningham and David Bracken bring the very best of sounds to the popular venue. Then you can opt to stay for the late night social LB2 which is open every Friday and Saturday nights. ​

There’s more karaoke craic at Rafter Dempsey’s from 10pm. So you know where to go if you fancy practising your inner diva or becoming your musical icon.​ While at the same time the Kilkennys make a rousing return to Matt the Millers before a DJ takes over.​

Saturday sees the Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival kick off at the Castlecomer GAA Grounds with gates open from 6pm. Hudson Taylor headline while also on the bill are The Frank and Walters, The Alkove, DJ Welshy and Liam Geddes. This has fast become a firm favourite on the local calendar, the event is well organised with a super spread of sounds.

Elsewhere in the great outdoors you’ll find The Stunning. They're the latest act to grace the stage of Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre from 8pm and are sure to be super.​

Back in the city Tom Brasil plays the bar at the Home Rule Club.

There are plenty of Choons at Langton’s Ballroom from 10.30pm. If you love the sounds provided by Smash Hits and oldskool then this is a night out you can’t miss. The new live group are hailed for performing ‘a thumping show full of classic nightclub anthems and euphoric floor-filling bangers from the modern dance music revolution.’

On Sunday the Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival continues in Castlecomer, moving indoors for this second half from the GAA grounds to the Avalon House Hotel where Paddy Casey will entertain. His performance will be followed by a disco and late bar.​

There’s a live music session in the bar at the Home Rule Club.​

All of the above serves to act as a marker across the week but there’s so much more to savour so get out and enjoy.​