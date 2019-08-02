High Street businesses demand fast action

The alarming number of shop closures and empty premises were discussed by concerned High Street shop owners and businesspeople at a special meeting in City Hall on Monday morning.

The meeting was organised by Mayor Martin Brett and was also attended by Director of Services of Kilkenny County Council Tim Butler and a number of public representatives.

Parking charges, rent, insurance and rates were all identified as issues which are putting pressures on local businesses, many of which are already stretched to the limit. There were also calls for an architect to be appointed with responsibility for Kilkenny City.

Local auctioneer, Fran Grincell said that ‘Parliament Street has been wiped out’ and added that with every shop that closes, another family is negatively affected.

Khan Kiely of Khan’s Books on James Street told the meeting that businesses cannot compete with out of town shopping because of free parking.

Monica Duggan of Duggan Lighting stressed the need to offer shoppers ‘a retail experience’ and also pointed out that both retailers and the council needed to be open to conversation.