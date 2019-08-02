St Luke's truly sorry for failings of care

The heartbroken family of man who died after sustaining injuries in a fall at St Luke's Hospital have welcome the end of a 'long and arduous journey in trying to seek out answers and the truth from the HSE'.

St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny, gave an unreserved apology for the failings in the care afforded to Nicholas Ivory at the hospital prior to his death on April 15, 2014 and extended their sympathies to the family.

The apology from St Luke's General Hospital and the HSE was read to the High Court as the family of Mr Ivory from Stephen's Street, Kilkenny settled an action against the HSE over the death earlier this month.

The family of Nicholas Ivory issued a statement welcoming 'the end what has been a long and arduous journey in trying to seek the truth from the HSE' regarding events that occurred in St Luke's Hospital which ultimately led to their father's death.

"As a family we must live with the knowledge that due to numerous instances of negligent care received while in St Luke's Hospital our father died in pain. Throughout the entirety of our father's care while in St Luke's Hospital we feel we were stonewalled and dismissed by medical professionals and management when trying to seek information about the incident that had caused his deteriorated condition and when seeking information about his care in the hospital. The substandard treatment by our father at St Luke's Hospital can never be forgiven or forgotten."

Mr Ivory fell from his hospital bed and had a heart attack after being admitted to St Luke's Hospital on March 14, 2014, after suffering a fall at home. However, it was not until April 2 that the pensioner was diagnosed with having a displaced fracture to the vertebrate in his neck.

It is claimed that the 75-year-old was put in a bed without adequate supervision when it ought to have been known he was confused, disoriented and categorised as a falls risk. No x-rays or scans of Mr Ivory's neck were carried out after the fall. Throughout the time Mr Ivory was suffering from the severe and undiagnosed fracture, he was subjected to movements and hospital transfers.

On April 10 Mr Ivory was transferred to a Dublin hospital, and specialists advised his spinal cord was completely transected with no likelihood of recovery. He died five days later.