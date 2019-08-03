Kilkenny youngster Ora (8) cuts her hair for cancer patients

The kind actions of a Kilkenny youngster have helped raised awareness around cancer and also funds to help those affected by the disease.

Ora Power from Coolcullen in North Kilkenny has a family friend involved in Relay for Life and decided that she wanted to do something to help people who are diagnosed with cancer.

Her Mum, Karen explained that Ora was touched by hearing of people affected by cancer and said that she wanted to grow her hair so that she could get it cut and used for wigs for patients undergoing chemotherapy.

“She spent the last two years making sure that no-one touched her hair, you could not get a scissors close to it. She was adamant to grow it as long as she could and had read up about it on the Little Princess Trust.

“She got it all cut at the Relay For Life which took place in recent weeks. She is well aware that she has the option to grow her hair back but knows that there are many children with cancer who don’t have that option,” her Mum said.

Ora, who is going into third class at St Brendan’s School in Muckalee also fundraised for The Irish Cancer Society and raised over €455.

“We are very proud of her - every girl loves her hair but she was more than happy to get hers cut in order to help out those in need,” added Karen.

Ora said that she was delighted with her fundraising efforts and thanked all those who supported and sponsored her.