Taoiseach cuts ribbon on new ifac shared services centre in Kilkenny

Professional services firm for the Irish farming, food and agribusiness sector, ifac has officially opened a new €2 million shared services centre in Danville Business Park in Kilkenny City.

The ribbon was officially cut today by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his visit to Kilkenny City. Earlier in the day, he launched the refurbishment of the Brewhouse on Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter.

The new shared services centre at Danville will provide employment for up to 50 people and will support ifac clients throughout the farming, food and agribusiness community with a range of services, from tax advisory, audit, corporate finance, financial and specialist advisory, to book keeping and payroll management.

Today’s opening follows a previous announcement that ifac is creating 200 new jobs across the country over the coming three years.

“The creation of 200 new jobs across the country over the next three years is a milestone," said the Taoiseach.

"This is good news for farming, for Kilkenny, and for Ireland. It equips ifac to handle the challenges in farming, food and agribusiness over the next 40 years. And it builds on the contribution ifac has made over the last 40 years advising in areas such as renewable energy, agri taxation and financial planning.

“Ifac plays an important role in driving growth in the agri-food sector by providing advice to farmers and agri-food clients. It’s an important part of Ireland’s agricultural success story, one where we have safe and fully traceable food, locally produced and globally recognised; jobs and wealth created for the economy and society, and revenues generated in parts of the country where few other industries can; and thousands of communities sustained all over Ireland.

“Today, Irish agriculture faces enormous challenges: Brexit, Climate Change, and the need to bring more economic opportunities to rural Ireland. But there are opportunities, particularly the new jobs that will be created in dealing with climate change. I firmly believe that by working together we can rise to all these challenges and we will.”

Ifac Chief Executive John Donoghue said that since its foundation, ifac has been dedicated to helping its clients’ businesses to grow.

"We are delighted to officially open our new state-of-the-art facility in Kilkenny City and to be adding up to 50 new roles to our talented multi-disciplinary team. By meeting the growing demand for our services in the region we hope to make a significant contribution to the local economy," he said.