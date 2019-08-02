Housing minister visits new builds in Kilkenny

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy was in Kilkenny yesterday where he visited a number of in-progress housing developments.

The Minister went to Nuncio Park, a new site about 1km outside of Kilkenny City, to visit a new residential development by Respond which includes 50 new homes. These include four one-bed apartments, 18 two-bed apartments, eight two-bed houses, 17 three-bed houses and three four-bed houses.

The project is in partnership with Kilkenny County Council, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and the Housing Finance Agency. It is part of Respond’s National Delivery Programme.

WALKINSLOUGH

Minister Murphy also went to the well-progressed site at the junction of Walkin Street and the Old Callan Road, where Oaklee Housing has transformed a longstanding derelict site into a 27-unit social housing scheme, to be known as ‘Walkinslough Court’.



The Minister with Oaklee Housing Chief Executive Sharon Cosgrove

It’s a four-storey development and mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments with six being fully accessible. It also offers a community centre, south facing landscaped courtyard and amenity space.

Designed and being built by Kilkenny-based Brian Dunlop Architects and Ormond Construction, the development is due for completion in December.

“The Government is absolutely committed to helping people and families in need of a home, and it really encourages me when I can help out with occasions like today,” said Minister Murphy during his visit.

“The development of this site into high-quality homes will not only have an impact on its new residents but will benefit the community as a whole. Housing Bodies such as Oaklee Housing are playing a critical role in providing social homes in tandem with local authorities, and this scheme here today shows the real progress on the ground being achieved to address the challenges we face in the housing sector.”