Handsome Kilkenny dog Alfie to represent his county in Nose of Tralee

This handsome Kilkenny dog is in the running to become this year's Nose of Tralee.

Alfie is a good boy and is proud to be representing his county in the competition. His bio reads: "Well firstly, he never stops using his nose and sticking it in things‚ He is a loving, friendly, goofy and happy boy. He adores everyone and everything he meets. His favourite things to do are bring me for a walk, eat everything, play with his favourite humans (Sofia, Phoebe, Poppy, Alex and Rhys), getting belly rubs, washing his cat brother called Tatters and zoom around the garden. We all love him to bits and think you guys would too if he gets to meet you xxx".

The Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee competition, this year sponsored by Tesco Ireland, is in its 6th year. Each year crowning a new Nose at the same time as the Rose of Tralee.

Over 1,000 pets entered the competition this year - all hoping to become the 2019 Nose of Tralee. Thirty-two Noses have been selected to represent their county and a public vote will now decide between 29 dogs and 3 cats who will take the title of 2019 Nose of Tralee

See the 32 Final Noses here.

The public vote will open on August 6 and the winner will be announced live on Facebook and Instagram on August 27 – the same night as the finals of the Rose of Tralee.

The winner will receive prizes from Sponsors Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland, David MaCauley Photography and Pet Connection. To register your vote and support your county Nose visit www.NoseOfTralee.com