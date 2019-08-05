Kilkenny Castle is top free attraction in the country

Almost 800,000 people visited Kilkenny Castle and park in 2018 - making it the most popular free attraction in the country.

The top ten free visitor attractions, with the visitor total behind them, are

Kilkenny Castle Parklands2 – 799,032

The National Gallery of Ireland3 – 775,491

Glendalough Site – 732,824

National Botanic Gardens – 655,609

Castletown House Parklands – 642,278

Irish Museum of Modern Art – 505,891

Doneraile Park – 490,000

National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology, 466,038

Farmleigh House Estate – 389,932

Battle of the Boyne/Oldbridge Est – 355,608

Guinness Storehouse, with almost 1.8m visitors last year, was the top paid for attraction.