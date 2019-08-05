Kilkenny Castle is top free attraction in the country
Kilkenny Castle
Almost 800,000 people visited Kilkenny Castle and park in 2018 - making it the most popular free attraction in the country.
The top ten free visitor attractions, with the visitor total behind them, are
Kilkenny Castle Parklands2 – 799,032
The National Gallery of Ireland3 – 775,491
Glendalough Site – 732,824
National Botanic Gardens – 655,609
Castletown House Parklands – 642,278
Irish Museum of Modern Art – 505,891
Doneraile Park – 490,000
National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology, 466,038
Farmleigh House Estate – 389,932
Battle of the Boyne/Oldbridge Est – 355,608
Guinness Storehouse, with almost 1.8m visitors last year, was the top paid for attraction.
