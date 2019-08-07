Gardening equipment stolen from shed in Lavistown

A large quantity of gardening equipment was stolen from a shed in Lavistown earlier this month.

The burglary occurred on August 2 between 9.45am and 10.10am. A number of tools including two Husquvarna chainsaw, a red Zomac chainsaw, a red Husqvarna lawnmower, a red Husqvarna hedge cutter, a red Husqvarna lawnmower, a red Husqvarna strimmer and a red Husqvarna tiller were stolen from the shed.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on (056) 7775000.