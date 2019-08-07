Water outage and reduced pressure in parts of Kilkenny today

Work taking place on mains at Gaol Road and other city locations

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Burst main

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused

There are water outages and reduced pressure in parts of Kilkenny City today.

Due to a burst main, water will be off today from now until to 2pm at Gaol Road. There is also reduced pressure in the following nearby areas: New Street, Parnell Street, Friary Street and Walkin Street.
Kilkenny.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused.