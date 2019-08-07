Water outage and reduced pressure in parts of Kilkenny today
Work taking place on mains at Gaol Road and other city locations
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused
There are water outages and reduced pressure in parts of Kilkenny City today.
Due to a burst main, water will be off today from now until to 2pm at Gaol Road. There is also reduced pressure in the following nearby areas: New Street, Parnell Street, Friary Street and Walkin Street.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused.
