Thomastown leading the way with age-friendly agenda

A new plan has been launched in Thomastown to make the south Kilkenny town one of the leading age-friendly places in the country.

The plan contains key actions to make the public open spaces more accessible; provide an age friendly bus shelter in the town, increase the number of seats and resting places, address public transport issues, provide exercise classes for older adults, provide a directory of services available in the town to older persons, provide access to IT and computer classes, facilitate social dancing events, improve walking tracks and address parking issues including more age friendly and disabled persons parking.

Dignitaries, stakeholders and older people from Thomastown recently gathered in the town’s community centre to attend the launch of the Thomastown Age Friendly Town Plan. It was launched by Minister of State with special responsibility for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly.

The event was officiated by Michael Delahunty, Age Friendly Programme manager for Kilkenny County Council.

Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council and Chair of the Kilkenny Age Friendly Alliance Colette Byrne thanked all the volunteers who participated in preparing the plan through participation in the walkability surveys, on-street surveys, workshops and by offering their input.

“We wanted the plan to be relevant and by identifying your issues and the solutions to your issues I hope the plan is relevant to you,” said Ms Byrne.

“I, as chair of the Alliance, will ensure that the needs of Thomastown older citizens are highlighted at the Alliance so that we can all contribute to the successful implementation of this plan.”

Breda Murphy, a member of Kilkenny Seniors Forum and also a member of the Thomastown Age Friendly Town Committeea said that one of the strengths of the plan is that it brought people together to discuss issues of relevance to them and identify possible solutions.

A directory of services that are available for older people in Thomastown was also launched at the event.