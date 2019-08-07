Thomastown gardaí investigate burglary at Summerhill

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following a burglary at a house under construction in the Summerhill area of Thomastown.

The burglary took place between 9pm on July 31 and 8am the following morning. The house was entered through the front door and some bathroom fittings were taken.

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them on (056) 7754150.