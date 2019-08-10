Kilkenny Heritage Week has something for everyone! 

Heritage week Kilkenny is aimed at informing and educating Kilkenny people about the happenings of our forefathers and to raise awareness in relation to the importance of heritage.

The week is organised by community members to preserve Kilkenny’s history.

Pleasures and pastimes in the Victorian era

Free admission

21, 23 August, 4pm - 4:30pm

Kilkenny Castle.

This tour showcases the hobbies and pastimes native to Victorian times, including fashion, travel, leisure and literature.

This is an adult orientated event, but children are welcome.

Booking required, limited availability. Bookings can be made on kilkennycastle.ie or contact 0567704105. No car parking available.

Tour of the Deerpark Mine

Free admission

20 August, 10:15am - 12:30pm

Castlecomer Discovery Park, Visitor Centre at Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Celebrate Kilkenny’s mining legacy with a guided tour of the Deerpark Colliery with former miner Seamus Walsh. Through stories and poems gain a fascinating insight into the daily lives of miners while experiencing Deerpark Colliery.

Meet in Castlecomer Discovery Park Visitor’s Centre at 10:30 am before driving out to Deerpark (own transport required).

Rainwear and sturdy footwear are advised. Suitable for children under 12. Car parking available.

Exhibition of Photographs & Prints

Free admission

17-25 August, 11am - 4pm

The Office of Public Works, Dunmore Caves, Ballyfoyle.

A memorable exhibition of photographs and memorabilia relating to Dunmore Caves in Kilkenny.

Suitable for children under 12. Partial wheelchair access. Car Parking available.

Historical Kilkenny passtimes

Free admission.

17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 August, 10 am - 5 pm

Office of Public Works, St Mary’s Church, Gowran.

Exhibition of historical Kilkenny pastimes.

Suitable for children under 12. Partial wheelchair access. Car parking available.

The Builder, the Bishop and the Butler

Free admission.

25 August, 2 pm - 2:45 pm

Office of Public Works Kilkenny Castle, The Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle, Co. Kilkenny

Peter Kenny of the Office of Public Works will discuss three medieval personalities and their connections: Thomas Beckett, Elias of Dereham and Hubert Walter.

Not suitable for children under 12. Full wheelchair access. No car parking available.

Mountain Hike and Gourmet Lunch

Adult: €30, Child: €30, Concession: €30, Family: €30

17, 24 August, 9:30 am - 4 pm

Hidden Trials, Fennely’s of Callan, Upper Bridge Street, Callan

Do you love hidden wild landscapes, stories and wildflowers, strong coffee, delicious local food? Discover the glorious north side of Slievenamon with your guide Paddy and lunch in Fennelly’s after!

Not suitable for children under 12. Car parking available.

Sculpting our Memories

Free admission

21 August, 7 pm - 8 pm

Great War Memorial Peace Park, Kilkenny city, Co. Kilkenny

Join the discussion on how we remembered the Great War in Ireland over the last few years. Find out if our memories are sculpted or have they been altered by the strings of time?

Suitable for children under 12. Partial wheelchair access. No car parking available.

‘High-blooded, Fierce, Impetous’

Free admission.

25 August, 1 pm - 2 pm

Office of Public Works, St Mary’s Church, Gowran.

Did you know that Irish soldiers fought in South Asia in the early Victorian era?

To learn more attend lunchtime lecture with Gerry O’Keeffe, PhD Student at Maynooth University. He presents: Monsey and Thomas Staples: early-Victorian Irish soldiers in South Asia: A Case Study.

Not suitable for children under 12. Partial wheelchair access. Car parking available.

Kilkenny Streetscapes

Free admission.

20, 21, 22, August, 10 am - 5 pm

23 August, 10 am - 8 pm

Kilkenny County Library, Loughboy Library, Gallowshill, Co. Kilkenny

A collection of images of Kilkenny city dating from early to mid-twentieth century.

Suitable for children under 12. Full wheelchair access. Car Parking Access.

The History of Cricket in Kilkenny

Free admission.

24 August, 11 am - 12 pm

Office of Public Works Kilkenny Castle.

This talk on the "forgotten game" of cricket in County Kilkenny by author Michael O’Dwyer will shine a new light on the history of cricket and its connection with the game of hurling.

Not suitable for children under 12. Full wheelchair access. No car parking available.

Ardaloo: History and Scenic Walk

Free admission.

17 August, 10:30 am - 2 pm

Conahy Heritage Society Ltd, Conahy Shamrocks Clubhouse, Jenkinstown.

The Clubhouse passing where Corbet Wilson, first person to fly across the Irish Sea, kept his plane near the Polo Grounds. In Ardaloo, where the Dinan and Nore meet. The Shot, where Canon Carrigan recorded ruins of a monastery and a very old church, plus burial grounds. Cromwell is said to have fired on it from Mounteagle Rock. Ardaloo bridge, 1790, Odagh and the History that shaped the landscape. Refreshments in Conahy Shamrocks Clubhouse after.

Suitable for children under 12. Car parking available.

Genealogy Masterclass

Free admission.

19 August, 9:30 am - 4:30 pm

Kilkenny County Library, Local Studies Department.

A series of individual introduction sessions to genealogical sources available in Kilkenny Local Studies Department. Each session is 30 minutes long and is suitable for beginners and ongoing researchers.

Booking required, contact 0567794160. Not suitable for children under 12 years.

Full wheelchair access. Car parking available.