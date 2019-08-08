Rainclouds gather as Status Yellow issued for Kilkenny

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Thursday into Friday.

The warning says heavy rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night. The warning is valid from 7pm Thursday, August 8 to 7am Friday, August 9.

Meanwhile, kilkennyweather.com is forecasting conditions to be windy and mild for Friday, with a spell of heavy rain pushing up early in the day but brightening up later.

"Not too bad for the weekend. Bright on Saturday and quite warm at first but becoming cooler on Sunday and holding dry," says the local site.

Met Éireann forecast issued on its website on August 8 at 2:43 pm below:

TODAY - THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Dry in many areas with some bright or sunny spells breaking through the cloud, with just the odd shower about. However cloud will thicken from the south this afternoon and heavy and persistent rain will develop over much of Munster by evening time. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 Celsius. Light to moderate east to southeast breezes will increase fresh to strong and gusty on south and west coasts as the rain approaches with winds reaching near gale on southern coasts.

TONIGHT

Heavy rain over much of Munster and Leinster early tonight, will extend to Connacht and Ulster later in the night and overnight. The rain possibly leading to localised surface flooding with some thundery bursts also. Some clear spells and showers will follow into the south later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 Celsius. Southeast to east winds fresh to strong and gusty, with winds reaching near gale on coasts with gale-force winds on northern coasts by morning, winds veering southerly as the rain clears.

TOMORROW - FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

On Friday morning, heavy possibly thundery rain over parts of Connacht and Ulster will clear northwards. Brighter conditions with showers will follow through the day. Many of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with thunderstorms and the risk of hail. Local downpours could potentially lead to hazardous driving conditions and flash flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 Celsius. Southeast winds mostly moderate to fresh and gusty but winds strong to near gale on many south and east coasts and touching gale force at times along the southeast coast.