Kilkenny company tops taste test at the Great Taste Awards

A Kilkenny company has struck gold at the prestigious international 2019 Great Taste Awards.

Glanbia of Kilkenny won two gold stars for Aldi’s Specially Selected Wild Mushroom Soup, one gold star for Aldi’s Specially Selected Tomato & Mascarpone Soup and one gold star for Aldi’s Specially Selected Sweet Potato Soup.

Aldi was the number one Irish retailer at the 2019 Great Taste Awards, with four of its own-brand products winning the most coveted three gold stars award - more than any other supermarket in Ireland.

Aldi’s own-brand products won a total of 62 titles, adding to the multitude of national and international awards Aldi has picked up already this year.

“Congratulations to our winning Kilkenny supplier," said John Curtin, Aldi’s Group Buying Director.

"These awards are a testament to the fantastic quality of the products they produce. Aldi customers trust our winning combination of quality and price.”

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink. Over 10,000 food and drink products were blind tested by expert judges, with the winners chosen by a panel made up of top chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers following a rigorous judging process.

Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. It has invested more than €1,000,000 in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s 139 stores.