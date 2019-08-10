“Bearing Witness to Violence Against Women” - a thought-provoking homage to murder victims by Kilkenny artist

Liselott Olofsson’s exhibition - “Bearing Witness to Violence Against Women” is a beautiful and touching tribute to the women who have died violently in this country.

Moreover the exhibition, which is currently running at the Watergate Theatre Gallery as part of the AKA festival, is thought-provoking and creates a safe space for people to discuss violence and its effect and impact on us individually and as a community and a society.

Mayor Martin Brett spoke at the opening and told those present that ‘we should abhor violence in every way we can’.

“Violence is not tolerable and should not be part of our society,” he said.

The exhibition which runs until August 31 is work which represents the data collected in The Women’s Aid Report 2017.

“I felt a personal need to respond to these reports and to add to the awareness that Women’s Aid have continually developed since it started to record statistics in 1996. Since 1996, 225 women have died violently in Ireland to date - with 16 children being killed alongside their mothers.

“In creating this work I hope to start a conversation and gave space to talk freely about the issue,” said Liselott.

The artist created 230 individual cups in one installation of ceramics to represent the murdered women (the additional numbers representing those not included in the report which started in 1996).

The exhibition was opened by multi-nominated Oscar director, Nora Twomey who described the exhibition as ‘amazing and thought provoking’.

“Liselott’s intention to create a visual context for the statistics of the Irish Women’s Aid Report of 2017 is honestly astonishing.

Jean Murphy of the Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge spoke of the services provided by the centre which includes accommodation, counselling and outreach programmes.