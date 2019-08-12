Celebrate National Heritage Week with a range of free events at Kilkenny Castle

The history of cricket in Kilkenny and it’s connection with hurling, 19th century gardens, a talk on the Butler’s of La Rochelle and a look at the outdoor pleasure and pastimes of the Victorians are some of the great events being hosted by the Office of Public Works (OPW) at Kilkenny Castle to celebrate National Heritage Week 2019.

National Heritage Week, which takes place from August 17 to 25, is a celebration of Ireland's built, natural and cultural heritage and aims to generate awareness, appreciation and preservation of Ireland’s wonderful resources. National Heritage Week is coordinated by the Heritage Council and is now one of Ireland’s largest cultural events. This year some half a million people are expected to attend some 2,200 events across the country.

The chosen theme for this year’s Heritage Week is the celebration of Pastimes and Past Times and to mark National Heritage Weekend the OPW is hosting a number of free events across Kilkenny Castle. This is a hugely significant year for the Castle which is celebrating 50 years under the care of the OPW and Kilkenny Castle Parklands has been revealed as Ireland's top free tourist attraction with some 799,032 people visiting the site last year.

Events taking place at the Castle include:

The History of Cricket in Kilkenny, The Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle, August 24, 11am - 12pm

This talk on the "forgotten game" of cricket in County Kilkenny by author Michael O' Dwyer will shine a new light on the history of cricket and its connection with the game of hurling.



The Butlers of La Rochelle, August 24, 4pm - 4:45pm, OPW Kilkenny Castle, The Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle

Discover the fate of this Irish merchant family who emigrated during the troubled mid-17th century to La Rochelle, on the French Atlantic coast. This talk will focus on their integration to the French society and how, within just over a century, not only they established themselves in La Rochelle and created a powerful trading network; but also fulfilled familial high ambitions. This is an adult only event. No booking required.



Pastimes in the Victorian Era, August 22 and 24, 11am - 11:30am, Kilkenny Castle

Pleasures and pastimes in the Victorian era: this tour will focus on the outdoor hobbies and pastimes of the Victorians. Booking required, limited availability. This is an outdoor event, weather dependent. This is an adult orientated event, but children are welcome.



The Builder, the Bishop and the Butler, August 25, 2pm -2.45pm, The Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle

Peter Kenny, OPW, will discuss three medieval personalities - Thomas Beckett, Elias of Dereham and Hubert Walter - and their connections.



A Victorian Journal, August 19 and 25, 3pm - 5pm

A short history and art workshop on how to make and keep a Victorian sketching / watercolour journal. All materials provided. Adults only and please dress for the outdoors. (Booking essential)



Kilkenny Nursing Casualties of World War 1 - August 25 from 4-4.45pm

Female participation in conflict is often overlooked. This talk will focus on the story of Kilkenny war nurses who sacrificed their lives. The speaker, James Doherty (O.P.W) is also involved with the W.I.T centre for the research of Conflict Nurses. This is an adult only event. No booking required.



Sketching in the Gallery, August 19 to 23 3-5pm:

Kilkenny Castle is opening the magnificent Picture Gallery free of charge to artists who wish to sketch paintings from the Ormonde Picture Collection. Booking essential.



There will also be free guided tours of Kilkenny Castle to mark National Heritage Week. Tours take place on:



August 25, 9:45am - 10:30am

August 25, 10:45am - 11:30am

August 25, 3:15pm - 4pm

August 25, 4:15pm - 5pm



For more information on all of these events and on all thing’s heritage week go to www.heritageweek.ie