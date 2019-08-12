House ransacked during daytime burglary in South Kilkenny

A number of homes were targeted by criminals in the Glenmore area on Friday.

A property at Ballinlammy was burgled between 8am and 3.20pm. A downstairs window was broken to gain access. The house was ransacked.

Gardaí in Mooncoin are also investigating the burglary of a house in Busherstown, Glenmore. The burglary occurred on Friday 9th between 10.20am and 2.40pm. The suspects entered the house by forcing a rear window open. Cash and jewellery was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.