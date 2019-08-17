Kilkenny Property Watch: Attractive five bedroom home with wonderful views of the Blackstairs mountains

“Oakhill” Gowran,

Co. Kilkenny.

This lovely equestrian property sitting on C. 17 acres is situated on an elevated site with wonderful views of the Blackstairs mountains in the townsland of Coolatogher which is sited between Gowran and Graiguenamanagh. Gowran is approximately 5km away with Goresbridge approximately 6km, Kilkenny just 25 mins. The property is sited off the road and entered via a winding stud fenced avenue which sweeps up to this impressive detached dormer bungalow which has the most stunning views of the surrounding countryside. The property is in excellent condition, ready to walk in to. It has been very well kept and maintained by its present owners to include all modern conveniences. It also includes a lofted garage and an American Barn which is fully serviced with electricity and water; and incorporates stables, a tack room and other equestrian facilities expected of a property of this nature. The property is sited on approximately 17 acres which is laid out in 7 divisions of very high quality stud railed paddocks in well sized divisions suitable for any form of equestrian use or other farming uses.

The BER rating is C1.

