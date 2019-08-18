Kilkenny Property Watch: A remarkable state of the art home

Winterberry House,

Jerpoint Church,

Thomastown,

Co. Kilkenny,

R95 VF90.

Winterberry House is a remarkable state of the art home in a highly sought after location, offering exceptional style features, and standing on c. 2 acres of mature grands. Constructed in 2001 to the highest standards, this 3,300 sq ft exquisite family residence leaves nothing to chance in relation to its specification, finish, aspect and design. The house was architecturally designed to provide expansive light filled living space yet is a practical family home with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside to the rear.

The Guide Price €525,000 and the BER rating C3.

Viewing is a must and by appointment only with sole selling agent DNG Ella Dunphy 056 7786000