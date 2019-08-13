Many Kilkenny events to celebrate Water Heritage Day

Water Heritage Day will allow us to celebrate water. Whilst often in abundance in this country, water is a precious and fragile resource that needs our care and attention to protect it for present and future generations to enjoy. We depend on a clean and plentiful supply of water in many aspects of our daily lives and it underpins our health, well-being and economy.

On Sunday, August 25, take time to explore a part of your local catchment, be it a stream, river, lake or beach and join others as we celebrate water during Heritage Week 2018.

Water Heritage Day provides a great opportunity to get outdoors and connect with your local well, river, lake or coast. It is a collaboration with the Heritage Council, the day also provides an opportunity to work with local authority staff and communities in and around water bodies that are “recommended areas for Action” under the Local Authorities Water Programme.

Water Heritage day can be used as a platform for relevant local authority staff to collaborate on various issues , funding, showcasing the objectives of River Basin Management Plans and identify the communities and people who have an interest in their local river, stream or lake.

This year Water Heritage Day’s theme is “Past Times and Pass Times” which will provide an opportunity to retell old stories and traditions around water and the importance of water in the lives and livelihoods of people and communities across the entire country both then and now. It will allow water lovers to tell us about the activities they enjoyed along the River, by the Sea, on a stream or lake etc

The Waters & Communities Office is encouraging and supporting community events to bring people together to share past times and what activities they did for their pass times, on Water Heritage Day.

Do you have old stories about life and pass times connected with your local water body or do you want to share some interesting facts, regarding a past time or pass time you may have which has a water element.

Join Pat Boyd and Pat Durkin, Bird Watch Ireland on the Canal Walk at 9.30am Sunday, August 25, for a biodiversity walk along the River Nore. Take the opportunity to experience the flora and fauna of the beautiful River Nore as it flows through Kilkenny City.

Take a Walk on the Wild Side - Join Eanna Ní Lamhna, RTE Broadcaster and renowned Ecologist, at the Barrow Valley Outdoor Activities Hub in Graiguenamanagh on August 25 at 2.30pm for a fun filled, educational exploration of the River Barrow and Duiske River that flows through the Medieval town of Graiguenamanagh.

A Walk and Talk with Mags Morrissey, Ecologist and Shem Caulfield, Thomastown Rivers Trust, Sunday 25th, exploring the ecology and biodiversity of the River Nore through Thomastown. Meet at 11am at the Ollie Walsh Statue, Mill St, Thomastown. All events are free