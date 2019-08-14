Ballyfoyle ladies to bare all to raise funds for cancer

The brave, big-hearted women of Ballyfoyle are hoping to raise thousands of euro to help people affected by cancer.

The Ballyfoyle Ladies Group, which formed over two years ago, have come up with the idea in order to raise awareness and money for cancer.

Anne Buggy, who is involved in the group, is the brainchild behind the venture. Knowing first hand the challenges and hardships that surround a cancer diagnosis she decided to do something proactive to help out and the project has taken on a life of its own.

“A group of us were in town watching the show - The Menopause in The Watergate. In a moment of madness I put the idea of doing the calendar out there. There were a lot of laughs and giggles at first. We decided to have a meeting and the support has been incredible. It is nothing short of inspirational,” she said.

Anne herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and is sharing her story to help support those who are going through a cancer journey.

“Cancer can affect anyone. No one knows when and if it will knock at your door. It is both inspirational and amazing to see our local community coming together,” added Majella Stapleton.

It is little wonder that such a positive project has emanated from these women who have also created a hugely impressive community group.

The Ballyfoyle Ladies Group consists of approximately fifty members and they organise events throughout the year. They also have classes on a regular basis including yoga, Zumba, flower arranging, Circuit training, art classes, make up classes and talks on a number of different issues and areas including mental health, wellness and nutrition.

“People didn’t know their neighbours before the group was formed. Now we have a wonderful social outlet which is fun and also provides people with support and information. It has been a huge success to date.

Shooting for the calendar will take place at a number of locations over the coming weeks.

The official launch of the Ballyfoyle Ladies Calendar will take place on October 11 at the Avalon Hotel in Castlecomer with broadcaster, Marty Whelan hosting the event.

All proceeds will be shared between The Irish Cancer Society and to support people living locally who are going through cancer treatment.

“We are still looking for sponsors and if anyone would like to get involved we would love to hear from them,” added Majella.

Anyone looking to get in contact can email Majella at stapletonmajella@gmail.com.