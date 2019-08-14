UFC champ Khabib looks to be backing Kilkenny Cats!

Undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks like he's backing the Cats this Sunday.

The fearsome Russian fighter has been training with Kilkenny's own Myles 'Splinter' Price in San Jose, California. Myles posted a picture of himself with Khabib and a enthusiastic 'Hon the Cats!' today.

Bellator lightweight fighter Myles, of Team Ryano Kilkenny, has spent the past few weeks in the US training and teaching at the world-renowned American Kickboxing Academy (AKA).

Khabib is preparing to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 next month. Meanwhile, Myles may be making a return to a Bellator European card in the coming months.

The undefeated Khabib famously does his talking inside the Octagon - so here's hoping his choice of attire is a good omen for Kilkenny's senior and minor teams this weekend.