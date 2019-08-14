Town of books in Graiguenamanagh is a must for Kilkenny people

During the Town of Books Festival, Graiguenamanagh, will be filled with over 30 independent Booksellers from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.

It is the best place in Ireland to pick up a bargain in new, second hand, antiquarian, children’s and specialist books.

The town of books Festival will feature many event readings and workshops for young and old, music galore and a host of tempting foods, crafts and entertainment.

Graignamanagh is the outdoor activity headquarters for the Barrow Valley, and is constantly alive with hillwalkers, cyclists, canoeists, boating enthusiasts and fishermen.