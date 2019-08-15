Here are the homecoming arrangements for Kilkenny's hurling heroes

The homecoming for the Kilkenny minor and senior hurling teams will take place on Monday, August 19 at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

Members of the public are invited to attend the homecoming, where they can enjoy music and entertainment from 4pm. The teams will arrive in Kilkenny at approximately 6pm and will take an open top bus journey from Kilkenny Castle down to Rose Inn Street, over John’s Bridge, and up John Street, proceeding up the Hebron Road and finishing in O’Loughlin Road.





It's anticipated that the teams will arrive on stage at approximately 6.30pm. Entertainment will include a replay of the match on large screens together with live music. Proceedings will close before 8pm.

In the interest of public safety, Kilkenny County Council, Kilkenny GAA and An Garda Síochána request members of the public to arrive early and follow the directions of the stewards. All public carparks in Kilkenny City will be open and free of charge for the event from 4pm on Monday. Concession rates will be in operation for private carparks at MacDonagh Junction and The Ormonde Hotel Multi Storey Carpark.