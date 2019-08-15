Fitness initiative visits schools in North Kilkenny

Kilkenny school principals have hailed a health and fitness programme currently being delivered to schools by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton and supported by Fyffes.

Moneenroe National School Principal, Philip Lonergan describes a visit to his school earlier this year, when 120 pupils took part, as ‘a fun-filled, action-packed morning’, with topics such as advice on healthy eating, exercises for young people through engaging and fun-filled activities and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physically fit.

“All the kids really enjoyed the physical exercise and the Fyffes fitness team generated great excitement. Our pupils learnt new fitness strategies and received advice on healthy eating. It is a tremendous opportunity to avail of if possible”, he said.

Echoing his sentiments, Helena Nolan, Principal at St Brendan’s National School, Ballyfoyle said the school was delighted to have coaches from Fit Squad visit the school.

"They entertained and educated children from first to fourth class in body movement exercises and simple nutrition tips. The children enjoyed the sessions and were amazed that the exercises were in fact a lot harder than they looked," she said.

Since its inception last year, Fyffes award-winning ‘Fit Squad’ initiative has visited 123 schools and seen over 14,000 children participate in 246 interactive sessions across 25 counties throughout Ireland, North and South.

Schools and sports clubs interested in participating in the project can visit the site.