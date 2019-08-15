The perfect image of Kilkenny by Vicky Comerford
Visit magical photographer's stunning exhibition on Kieran Street
Photographer Vicky Comerford at her own fantastic exhibition on Kieran Street, Kilkenny during the arts festival
Professional photographer and Kilkenny native, Vicky Comerford is well known for her press work but her landscapes and nature shots are wonderfully captivating and her first love.
You can see her endearing photos of the city and of wildlife around Kilkenny during the Kilkenny Arts Festival at her exhibition on Kieran Street, Kilkenny, just down from Crotty's cafe and restaurant until Sunday.
