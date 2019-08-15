Kilkenny farmers encouraged to apply for BEAM funding from Monday

Kilkenny's farmers have been encouraged to apply for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) funding from next Monday, according to Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD.

Minister Phelan, who comes from a farm family, said BEAM will open for applications from 19th August to 8th September inclusive. Applications will be accepted online through AgFood.ie.

Commenting, Minister Phelan said: “This scheme has been designed to make the application process as user-friendly and accessible as possible for farmers.

“The prolonged period of depressed prices and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the outcome of Brexit, has led to a difficult period of market disturbance.

“The BEAM, coupled with the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP), introduced earlier this year, provides an injection of up to €120m in aid for the beef sector in 2019.”

Applications are accepted online only, to ensure that payments are made as promptly as possible.

This measure will be funded by a combination of EU exceptional aid and Exchequer support, which is being provided in light of the difficult circumstances that Irish beef farmers have been facing as a result of market volatility and uncertainty arising out of Brexit.

Minister Phelan added: “I would encourage beef farmers in Kilkenny to submit an application to the BEAM when it opens on Monday. I am keenly aware that farmers are dealing with very challenging market circumstances at present. This scheme will provide some additional income support at a very critical time.”

BEAM will provide financial aid to Irish beef farmers and is targeted towards those farmers most affected. BEAM is also designed to meet the requirements set out by the Commission, including granting support to farmers engaging in actions which enhance their long-term resilience and sustainability.