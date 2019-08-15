Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Ready For Life-Changing Rose of Tralee Experience

THE Kilkenny Rose, Clodagh Cassin, has her cases packed and is all set to embark on the journey of a lifetime when she joins the 31 other Roses to take part in the 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festial and Tour from Monday 19th to Tuesday 27th August.

There's no doubt that Clodagh will take some time out from the preparations to watch her native county face Tipperary in the All Ireland Hurling Final in Croke Park on Sunday!

The Rose Tour is ready to roll, and County Kildare will be first to extend a ‘céad míle fáilte’ to the Roses before they head to the Kingdom of Kerry for the 60 Year Celebrations of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The 32 women from the USA, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Middle East have started to arrive into the country to join Clodagh and the other Irish-based Rose sisters.

Together, they will enjoy a "behind the scenes" tour of some key Kildare flagship locations on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th, a trip to Cork on Wednesday 21st and a tour of Kerry on Thursday 22nd August.

The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will be the home to the Roses for two nights while Kildare County Council in association with Into Kildare, the county’s Tourism Board, will lay-out a memorable itinerary packed full of culture, history, food, fun and excitement.

Key landmarks on the schedule include Castletown House for the launch of RTÉ’s Rose of Tralee with Dáithí Ó Sé, a camogie skills demo from the Kildare team, simulated horse racing at The Curragh, Champagne and Style Tips at Kildare Village and Sean nÓs Dancing on the bog at Lullymore Heritage Centre.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival Commercial Manager, Steve Cronly, said: “Kildare certainly knows how to roll out the red carpet and make visitors feel welcome in one of Ireland’s most beautiful counties. We know that the Roses are looking forward to sampling the magnificent hospitality that we have enjoyed here in recent years. We thank Kildare County Council, Into Kildare, The Glenroyal Hotel and the many wonderful tourist attractions in Kildare for inviting the Roses enjoy your county again this year.”

The Rose of Tralee Tour will return to Cork for the first time since 2008 when Audiology Medical Services welcome the 32 Roses to their new hearing test clinic at Carrigaline Medical Centre on Wednesday 21st August.



Audiology Medical Services, a family-owned hearing care provider, is a major sponsor of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, which celebrates 60 Years from 23rd to 27th August 2019.

Kay Lewis, Director of Audiology Medical Services, said: “We are so proud to be associated with the Rose of Tralee International Festival for the second year. We are especially excited about welcoming the 32 Roses to Cork and to our audiology centre in Carrigaline. These young women are role models and wonderful ambassadors for their communities around the world. It’s a privilege to be associated with these ladies and the iconic brand they represent – the Rose of Tralee International Festival.”

Audiology Medical Services will be with the Roses every step of the way as the company brand will be proudly emblazoned on the Rose Tour Bus which will transport the Roses from Kildare to Carrigaline and onwards to Tralee.



After the Roses depart the Audiology Medical Services Clinic at Carrigaline Medical Centre, they will make a short journey to the new 4* Carrigaline Court hotel who are sponsoring lunch for the Roses.



They will leave Carrigaline at 3pm to continue the final leg of the Rose Tour to Tralee where they are due to arrive at 4.45pm.



The Rose Tour will continue through to Thursday 22nd when Kerry County Council will host a day-long outing to Killarney and Dingle, two of Ireland’s most popular and important tourist destinations.



Members of the public are invited to come along and meet the Roses during the Rose Tour and Festival and everyone is encouraged to take a selfie and grab an autograph to have as a memento of the Rose of Tralee’s Diamond Jubilee Year.



The Rose of Tralee International Festival’s 60th Year celebrations will commence on Friday 23rd with a packed programme of FREE entertainment for all ages until Tuesday 27th August when the 2019 Rose of Tralee will be crowned in the Festival Dome live on RTÉ One.