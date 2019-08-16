Planned granted for 15 houses at prime site in Kilkenny city
Planning permission granted for Kilkenny city development
Elm Park Construction Limited has been granted planning for the construction of a 15 unit residential development for which permission was already granted at the Junction of College Road, Callan Road and Circular Road, Kilkenny. That was for eight apartments in a 4-storey block (2 no. bedroom units per floor); Single storey detached bin store crescent and seven, 3-storey terraced houses with alterations to the internal first and second floor plans of each of the units - reducing the floor area of the second floor; a reduction of the eaves level heights (front and rear) and ridge level height at the Junction of College Road, Callan Road and Circular Road, Kilkenny.
