Hurling: Kilkenny ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple!
The Kilkenny hurlers are all set to take a bite out of the Big Apple this winter.
Brian Cody’s side, who take on Tipperary in the All-Ireland final this Sunday, are one of four counties who will travel to America for an 11-a-side tournament in November.
Called the New York Classic, Citi Field - the home of baseball’s New York Mets - will host a four-team tournament featuring Limerick, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Wexford.
The New York Hurling Classic will feature the very best and most competitive hurling rivals from Ireland. In addition to the hurling tournament, the event will feature a lively Irish festival complete with music and dancing.
The tournament is a follow-on from the Fenway Classic, which was hosted in Boston for the last two years. The games will be played on November 16.
