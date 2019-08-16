Kilkenny - All Ireland Sunday weather forecast

There's a mixed forecast for Sunday's All Ireland minor and senior hurling finals involving Kilkenny in Croke Park, Dublin

The weather for Sunday's All  Ireland minor and senior hurlng finals which Kilkenny will contest is mostly cloudy/sunny with a slight chance of rain.

Forecasters are predicting sunshine and few showers, so you might want to bring a brolly according to accuwateher, who say there maybe a shower at 3pm, between the  minor and senior matches and one at half-time in the senior game between The Cats and Tipperary.



It should be completely dry for the kittens game against Galway at 1pm for the minor All Ireland championship. The big game throws in at 3.30pm and you might be lucky but the threat of a shower lingers.