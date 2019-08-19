Kilkenny Motor Club's annual Vintage Classic Motor Show on Sunday

Kilkenny Motor Club will host its annual Vintage; Classic Motor Show in conjunction with Kilkenny Sub-Aqua Club's, Search Rescue Unit in St. James’ Park on the Freshford Road, Kilkenny on Sunday. The Sub Aqua club will also hold their field day as part of the day's activities.

Kilkenny Motor Club will host to between 600 and 800 vehicles. Over the years vehicles and their owners have travelled from

the four corners of Ireland, the UK and beyond.

This year there is a “French Connection” section, which hosts all French Marques including Renault, Peugeot, Citroen to name a few.

District clubs that are loyal to the show will travel from Carlow and Wexford and as far as Leitrim and Kerry.

Then there are the clubs that are made up of specific Makes/Models which include, Two Cortina Clubs, The NSU

Club, The BMW E30 Club, The Capri Club (Celebrating 50 years) and the Mini Club (Celebrating 60 years) and a lot more.

As well as vehicles there are other automobile associated events including Auto-Jumble stalls, Model selling stalls, Insurance advisory stalls and Vintage Magazine stall.

"We allow free overnight secure parking on-site, we also allow over-night camping for exhibitors and entry to the show is FREE and each exhibitor gets a plaque and Tea/Coffee and a sandwich," a spokesperson said.

Every year we highlight a specific Make/Model etc. as car of the show, this year we are celebrating any car bearing the “IP” registration which is the old (Pre 1987) Kilkenny Registration, a commemorative plaque will be presented to these vehicles.

There will be a display in Kilkenny Castle the day before (Saturday 24 th ) from 12pm

to 4pm, a must for all vintage car enthusiasts.