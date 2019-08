Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating a burglary at a broadband station in Ballyouskill, Ballyragget.

The incident occurred between 9pm on Tuesday, August 13 and 10.30pm on Friday, August 16.

The door of the premises was forced to gain access and a number of batteries were taken.

Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.