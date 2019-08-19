Some local road closures as Kilkenny's hurlers return

Buses carrying the Kilkenny senior and minor hurling teams will arrive at the Castle Road in the city around 6pm this evening.

The Castle road is expected to be closed to traffic approximately 15 minutes prior to this. The teams will then proceed by open top buses to Nowlan Park via Rose Inn Street, John Street and the Hebron Road and these roads will be closed to traffic while this is taking place between 6pm and 6.30pm. O’Loughlin Road will be closed to traffic from 3pm to 6.45pm with local access off the Carlow Road.

It's anticipated that the teams will arrive on stage at approximately 6.30pm. Entertainment will include a replay of the match on large screens together with live music, and proceedings will close before 8pm.

Come out and show your support for our returning hurlers.

