Kilkenny Property Watch: A charming period residence with existing original features

Sart House,

Sart,

Freshford,

Co. Kilkenny,

R95 R2F4

A charming traditional period residence of 1904, in a beautiful private setting sitting on c.1 acre with mature lawn to the rear, a manicured lawn / gravel area to the front. With private, short laneway access to a wrought iron gated entrance, this property extends to c.1,900 sq. ft offering generous light filled accommodation with 3 reception rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of a front hallway with double doors leading into hallway. The hallway consists of an original Victorian tiled floor which leads to two reception rooms on either side. There is carpet flooring to the TV room and carpet stairwell to the first floor accommodation. There is also a wet room situated on this level.

There is a spacious kitchen with light flooding in from two windows. One of the features of this room is the old Aga oil cooker with built-in units to either side, one being the hot press; matching built-in dresser to the left of the front sash window with shutter doors leading out to the hall and into the new kitchen. There are solid kitchen units at floor and eye level which include an 8 ring gas range with an electric double oven, a Zanussi dishwasher, a fridge freezer and recess lights.

This floor also comprises of a back hall, a utility room, a wet room, a WHB and WC and shower area which is fully tiled from floor to ceiling.

The sitting room is another fabulous room with the original sash windows and shutters, beautiful original Marble fireplace, carpet flooring, cornicing with centre piece.

The first floor is made up of a main bathroom and 4 bedrooms, 2 of which are ensuite.

This home maintains many of its original features including sash windows with shutters, Victorian tiles in hallway and the original kitchen. There is a boiler house just off main residence with water treatment system. The house is also alarmed and has it's own well, septic tank and oil fired central heating

The sale is set to include all carpets, curtains, fixtures and fittings

The property is location 2.8km from Freshford Village. It is a 20 mins drive to Kilkenny City and Urlingford.

The Guide Price is €360,000.

For further details contact Pat Gannon on 056 7723298. For sale by Private Treaty.