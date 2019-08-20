Mick Walsh exemplifies Kilkenny life - His new CD will be launched at concert on Saturday

Mick Walsh has for years led the sessions in Cleere’s pub every Monday night featuring songs, music, recitations and poetry.

His own compositions are predominantly about local issues and mostly hit the spot and he doesn’t shy away from controversy.

He will launch his latest CD at a concert in the Watergate on Saturday night with the likes of Jimmy Rhatigan, Gerry Moran, Matt Farrell and Michael Somers taking to the stage. They all contribute to the Monday night session in Cleere’s.

This is his fourth album with 13 new tracks including seven new songs and was recorded in O’Faolain’s studio Freshford. Mick’s daughter Bronagh and son Gerry sing a song each. John Spillane gave permission to record one of his songs Passage West. Local musicians helped in the recording of this album. Its an organic recording in the sense that only original instruments were used . will have a five piece band on stage . Tickets are 11 euros . Concert starts at 8 PM until 10.15 Approx. We will finish off in Cleeres after show is over.