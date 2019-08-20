Award-winning chef Chris Sandford lends a helping hand in Kilkenny

Award-winning chef Chris Sandford stopped by Kilkenny last week to lead a local team in creating a lunch for 40 people.

The Scotsman founded the Culinary Ability Awards, an international not-for-profit organization that raises awareness and provides training for individuals with disabilities. In doing so it helps to open up career opportunities in professional kitchens.

Chef Sandford was at SOS Kilkenny last Thursday where a group helped to put together a menu for invited guests.

It was all to herald a special fundraising event which will take place at the Rivercourt Hotel on October 27 as part of Savour Kilkenny Food Festival. The gala dinner will see the SOS team with Chef Sandford back in the kitchen to showcase their culinary talents.

Organised by Rotary Kilkenny, proceeds will be divided between the Culinary Ability Olympic Team and SOS Kilkenny.