Gin Austen: Night time fun in Graignamanagh during Town of Books

Some adult fun is being planned for the nightly hours in Graignamanagh for this weekend's Town of Books Festival.

The event, which kicks off on Friday and runs to Sunday, sees run alongside it Mick Doyle's pub host a Jane Austen-inspired Gin Austen Lounge and photo booth with a specially selected menu of juniper berry tasting beverages. There's also a Facebook and instagram competition for all visitors with a best photo prize to be announced.​