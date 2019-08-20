Dara Leamy from Clara represents Kilkenny on Ireland’s Ball

Vodafone Ireland, official sponsor of the Irish Rugby team, has revealed “Ireland’s Ball” ahead of the team’s departure to Japan. In partnership with Gilbert, Vodafone has created a world first ball grip that features the fingerprints of 32 people representing the 32 counties of Ireland.

Representing Kilkenny on the ball is Dara Leamy, a third-class student from Clara. He is a sports fanatic, especially rugby, hurling, squash and soccer, and according to his Rugby coach has ‘No. 9 in his blood’.

Ireland’s Ball is a unique rugby ball that celebrates the diverse fabric of modern Irish society. The 32 people selected to contribute their fingerprint to Ireland’s Ball represent Irish rugby fans and the #TeamOfUs from every corner of the country.