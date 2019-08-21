Lotto Jackpot Set for Two Year High as Wednesday’s Draw to Top a Whopping €11.5 Million

Lotto fever continues to grip the country as Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot rolls to a mega €11.5 million – the highest level in over two years. The massive jackpot on offer has been rolling since Wednesday 12th June and if won, would be the 15th highest single Lotto jackpot won in the history of the game in Ireland.

Ahead of Wednesday’s mega €11.5 million draw, the National Lottery has also confirmed that an incredible €18.8 million will have been raised for Good Causes in the current Lotto jackpot roll-over series. For over 32 years, this fund has been allocated to support worthwhile causes and local community projects across the country.

A steady increase in Lotto ticket sales suggest that anticipation is building as the nation awaits the highest Lotto jackpot winner in over two years. Due to this high level of public interest, the National Lottery has advised players to purchase their tickets early to avoid queues and to be in with a chance of winning the truly life-changing prize on offer.



So far this year, over €82.3 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 13 new millionaires which have been created in Lotto and Lotto Plus games. The last Lotto jackpot was won by a lucky Galway man who won the €4,051,610 on offer on Saturday 8th June.