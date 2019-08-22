Inistioge Tidy Towns host Children’s Art Competition in Kilkenny

Inistioge Tidy Towns is hosting the inaugural ‘Inistioge Children’s Art Competition’ – sponsored by Winsor Newton, Reeves, Elements and Colour & Co.

The ‘Inistioge Children’s Art Competition’ was created to run in tandem with the recent 2019 Kilkenny Arts Week Festival and was held in partnership with St. Colmcille’s Primary School. The competition had the participation of over forty pupils from the ages of 5 to 11 years old. Each child was given an opportunity to submit their painting which had an overall theme of ‘Inistioge’.

The paintings submitted were displayed in the Cois Abhann Community Centre, Inistioge.Six paintings were selected by four judges: Tony Noble, Vice Chairman, Inistioge Tidy Towns; John Kirwan, The Mermaid Gallery, Inistioge; Terry Bannon and Carmel Cummins, committee members.

The selected paintings will feature in the 2020 ‘Inistioge Tidy Towns Calendar’ which is distributed both locally nationally and also internationally. Speaking about this event Vice Chairman of the Inistioge Tidy Towns Committee Tony Noble said:

‘On behalf of the Inistioge Tidy Towns Committee I would like to thank the judges, the teachers and children of St. Colmcille’s primary school for their wonderful submissions. The paintings reflect Inistioge and Woodstock and are very colourful and engaging. It was a hard decision for our judges to select the final six paintings.

All of the children who participated will receive a special prize kindly sponsored by Winsor Newton, Reeves, Elements and Colour & Co.

We would like to express our gratitude and thanks to the sponsor, for whom without their contribution this event would not have been possible.

We hope to make this an annual event for Inistioge as part of a wider Inistioge Arts Festival next year’.