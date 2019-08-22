Planning sought for new developments at MacDonagh Junction in Kilkenny

Planning permission has been sought for new developments at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

Davy Target Investments ICAV and The MacDonagh Junction Co-Ownership are seeking to construct a link ramp between the Goods Shed courtyard and the MacDonagh Junction Train Station path. The proposed works are located within the environs of two protected structures - the Goods Shed and the railway station complex. The proposed works relate to the ramp construction only and no works are proposed to the elevations or to the structure of the protected building.

Permission is also being sought for a change of use of an existing vacant first floor restaurant unit to use as an office facility, to include open plan office space, private office pods, meeting room, toilet and staff facilities, connection to existing services and associated works at Unit 5 and Unit 6 (part of former workhouse building - a protected structure).

The proposed works relate to fitout works only and no works are proposed to the elevations or to the structure of the protected building. The planning permission is sought by The MacDonagh Junction Co-Ownership and Davy Target Investing.