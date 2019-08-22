Repair of old City Walls in Kilkenny will boost tourism

Works will start at the end of the month to repair part of the old Kilkenny City Walls at the Black Abbey.

The City Walls were first built in the 13th Century by the Anglo Normans and are a significant part of the heritage of the city.

Following on from the opening of Talbot’s Tower in April 2018 city-based elected members reconvened the City Walls Steering Committee with a view to enabling additional restoration and repair works in the City Wall.

A total of €20,000 was set aside by councillors in the 2019 Budget to support the completion of such works.

This funding was matched with a grant of €20,000 from the Irish Walled Towns Network which operates under the guidance of the Heritage Council.

Mayor Martin Brett noted that the new Kilkenny City Municipal District Committee has already voiced it’s unanimous support for this and further works to the City Wall.

The Mayor highlighted that how fortunate the city is to retain a large proportion of upstanding, 13th century, City Walls.

“If they are properly restored and communicated, they will provide another string to Kilkenny’s bow being at the forefront of heritage preservation.

“I look forward to other, similar projects over the lifespan of this Council.”

In the coming weeks a 40 metre section of the wall, which overlooks the car park at the Black Abbey, will be repaired.

Some sections of the wall have collapsed and trees which are growing in the wall have caused damage to the stonework.

Patches of concrete which were used in older repairs will be removed and replaced with Kilkenny limestone, and lime mortar, similar to what would have been used on the wall hundreds of years ago.

The timing of the work is crucial as lime mortar is harder to work with in colder frosty weather.

“The City Wall is quite hidden here and many people might not even be aware of it being part of the City Wall circuit,” said Simon Walton, City Engineer

“These works will repair and restore it appropriately, will make it more visible and will support its restoration for this and for future generations.”

Coincidentally the work coincides with National Heritage Week.

“We’re delighted to get started on repairing this important part of Kilkenny’s heritage, so close to the Black Abbey and Black Friars Gate,” said Heritage Officer Dearbhala Ledwidge. “Bit by bit we’re uncovering and repairing the walls with the support of the Irish Walled Towns Network.”

Kilkenny County Council has appointed local firm, David Kelly Partnership, to oversee the project, and Glas Civil Engineering Ltd to undertake the works.

The repairs will be completed by late September.