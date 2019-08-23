Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, August 23, 2019

The late James W (Jim) Brennan

The death has taken place of Brennan, James W (Jim), Straffan Way, Maynooth, Kildare and late of Baurnafea, Castlewarren, Kilkenny and retired member of An Garda Siochana, August 22, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, daughters Breda, Marie, Bernadine & Margaret, sons-in-law, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

The late Phyllis Carroll (née Lahart)

The death has taken place of Carroll, Phyllis (nee Lahart), Clonard, Ballycallan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Oldtown, Tullaroan. Peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Gerry, sons Pat, Ger, Niall and Martin, daughters Joan and Phyllis, grandchildren, sister Statia, brother Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday, 23rd August, from 6.30pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. House private please.

The late Robert (Bobby) Shirley

The death has taken place of Robert (Bobby) Shirley, Cruttenclough, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Frances, loving father to Sylvia and Desmond, his son-in-law, John and daughter-in-law, Audrey, and grandfather to Alan, James, Ruth and Holly. Predeceased by his sister, Betty and brother, George. Bobby will be greatly missed by his family, his brothers, Dick and Billy, his sister, Nancy, his nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his daughter Sylvia’s residence, R95P20R, on Friday from 4pm to 9pm. with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Castlecomer, to arrive for service at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House private on Saturday please.

The late Bridget (Biddy) O'Brien (née Murphy)

The death has taken place of Bridget (Biddy) O'Brien (née Murphy) (Gahan House, Graignamanagh and formerly of Cortnaboughla, Goresbridge (Skeoughvosteen), Kilkenny and Clara), August 21, 2019, peacefully, at Gahan House, in the loving care of Lillian and her wonderful staff. Pre-deceased by her late husband Mikey and infant son James. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, John, Liam, Michael, Ann, Bridget, Donal, Eileen and Joseph, her sisters Nellie and Teresa and brother Tom, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Courtnaboughla (R95 F6V3) on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm and on Friday from 2pm with Rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Gahan House, Graignamanagh.