People living in Kilkenny are being urged to participate in Ireland's biggest upcycle

People living in Kilkenny are being urged to take part in Ireland’s biggest ever Upcycle Challenge which will take place this October during Reuse Month.



In its fourth year, Reuse Month continues to encourage people to reuse everyday items as often as possible, while considering alternative options to single use products, repairing rather than replacing when feasible, and upcycling and repurposing unwanted items regularly.

National Reuse Month was developed by Ireland’s three Waste Management Offices (Connacht/Ulster, Eastern/Midlands, and Southern) in conjunction with Ireland’s 31 local authorities, and is supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Reuse Month takes place throughout October and supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 12 which calls for Responsible Consumption and Production.

Goal 12 outlines the importance of the efficient management of shared natural resources and the way we dispose of toxic waste and pollutants. It also encourages industries, businesses and consumers to recycle and reduce waste.

Launching National Reuse Month 2019, Minister of State for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development, Sean Canney, TD said, “Many people in Ireland already engage in reuse and repair as part of their everyday lives, the challenge now is to make “Reuse” the norm in the majority of households.

“Reducing waste by reusing, repairing items and eliminating where possible single use items, will help to change the way we produce and consume goods and resources. This in turn will have a positive impact on waste prevention and the unnecessary use of resources, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions and assisting in achieving our climate action targets.”

Pauline McDonogh, Waste Prevention Officer with the Southern Region Waste Management Office said, “National Reuse Month is about creating awareness of what we can do as individuals in our daily lives, at home, at work and at play - prioritising repair, reusing, upcycling, swapping, borrowing and refilling. There is an onus on each of us to participate, as this will lead to a better more sustained environment for us and for generations to come.

“Reuse Month opens up the possibilities of choosing to borrow, repurpose or purchase reused goods. Special reuse events, seminars and information points take place throughout every region and county during October, and provide people with the skills, tools and know how to reuse more. The details of all Reuse Month events are available on Mywaste.ie, Ireland’s official guide to waste.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is lending its support by funding the National Upcycle Challenge 2019 which will take place in conjunction with Reuse Month and run until October 25. This competition will task participants to upcycle an item that would otherwise be discarded thereby adding value to the item and making it fit for purpose once again.

Shane Colgan, Environmental Protection Agency said, “The Upcycle Challenge will allow participants to use their imaginations to create something new out of something old by breathing new life into an old or unwanted item or material.

“Upcycling is growing in popularity across the country, so we are looking forward to submissions from all over Ireland,” he added.

Further details on Reuse Month and the Upcycle Challenge are available at www.mywaste.ie.